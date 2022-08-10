Robinson (Achilles) is not in line to play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, James Johnson of The USA Today reports.

It's not a surprise that Robinson, who remains in the process of recovering from a left Achilles tear, will be held out of the contest, as the team continues to manage his training camp workload. Though the Jaguars' posted unofficial depth chart lists Robinson as a first-stringer, Travis Etienne -- who the team lists next -- has, according to Johnson, "been arguably the most impressive player in camp." Of the two, Etienne, a 2021 first-rounder, is the upside play from a fantasy perspective, but if/when Robinson returns to 100 percent, he'll look to reclaim a key role in a Jacksonville backfield that he led last season while Etienne was sidelined by a foot injury.