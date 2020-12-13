Robinson carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards in Week 14 against the Titans. He added four receptions for 16 yards.

Robinson commanded his lowest carry total since Week 6, as the Jaguars fell behind 24-3 by early in the third quarter. He was largely held under wraps even when given a chance and accounted for 47 of his rushing yards with one carry late in the fourth quarter. Even with the limited workload, Robinson was the only Jaguars' running back to earn a carry. While volume should return, Robinson will face stiff run defenses to close the season, drawing the Ravens, Bears and Colts.