Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Robinson would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but the running back is expected to be a "full go" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Marrone didn't cite a specific injury as a reason for Robinson's limitations, but more information on that front should become available when the Jaguars release their first Week 14 practice report later Wednesday. Given that Robinson surpassed the 20-touch mark for the fifth time in six games in last weekend's overtime loss to the Vikings, Marrone may just be looking to give Jacksonville's lead back some extra maintenance.