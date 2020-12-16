Robinson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Robinson also had a cap on his practice reps due to a knee issue last week, but he managed to shed his injury designation in time to suit up versus the Titans. The rookie did see his lowest amount of carries (12) since Week 6, but that can likely be explained by the fact that Jacksonville fell into an early deficit and never quite got back into the game. Robinson could face another unfavorable gamescript in Baltimore on Sunday.
