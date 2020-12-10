Robinson (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Despite back-to-back limited sessions, Robinson's Week 14 status doesn't appear to be in any danger, with John Reid of The Florida Times-Union relaying Wednesday that coach Doug Marrone indicated the running back would be a full go by the time Sunday's game against the Titans occurs. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Robinson approaches the contest listed as questionable, or minus an injury designation.
