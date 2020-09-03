Coach Doug Marrone said Robinson is capable of playing on all three downs, Gene Frenette of The Florida-Times Union reports.

This might be interpreted as a hint that the undrafted rookie out of Illinois State will have a spot on the Week 1 roster. The practice squad seemed more likely as recently as a few days ago, but things opened up after the Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette. While Ryquell Armstead, Chris Thompson and Devine Ozigbo are all better bets to get playing time on offense early in the season, it won't come as any surprise if Robinson gets a shot at some point this year.