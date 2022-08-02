Robinson (Achilles) ran routes during a drill at Monday's practice, James Johnson of Jaguars Wire reports.
The Jaguars are easing the third-year pro into camp after last year's last-season Achilles tear. Coach Doug Pederson suggested Robinson could be at full strength by mid-August, which sounds optimistic but not necessarily impossible. His rehab process thus far seems to have gone as well as anyone could've hoped, and fellow running back Travis Etienne reportedly has been one of the stars of training camp after missing his rookie year with a Lisfranc injury. There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding Robinson despite his strong work through two pro seasons.
More News
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Avoids PUP list to start camp•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Likely not ready for training camp•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Out until training camp•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Timetable for return TBD•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Lands on IR•