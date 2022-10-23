Robinson didn't log a carry and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

Robinson barely played while Travis Etienne turned 14 carries and five targets into 119 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. After the game, coach Doug Pederson said the team still has confidence in Robinson but wanted to make sure he's 100 percent, suggesting an injury could be responsible for his limited role in the loss. Robinson's practice participation before the team's Week 8 matchup with the Broncos should help illuminate his availability.