Robinson (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson didn't practice all week so it wouldn't exactly be a surprise if the rookie running back is actually ruled out as Rapoport reports, but the team has not officially made the designation. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out, expect Devine Ozigbo and Dare Ogunbowale to split the majority of the workload against a tough Bears defense.