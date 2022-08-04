Robinson (Achilles) won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson continues to work his way back from an Achilles' injury, so it's no surprise that he'll sit this one out. Fellow running back Travis Etienne also isn't slated to play Thursday, which leaves the likes of Snoop Conner, Mekhi Sargent, Ryquell Armstead and Nathan Cottrell as candidates to handle the team's backfield reps against Las Vegas.
More News
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Making progress, runs routes•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Avoids PUP list to start camp•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Likely not ready for training camp•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Out until training camp•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Timetable for return TBD•