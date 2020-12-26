Robinson (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Bears.
This was reported earlier by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but it's now been officially confirmed by the team. Devine Ozigbo and Dare Ogunbowale are now set to take on the difficult task of replacing Robinson's production in the starting lineup.
