Robinson rushed 17 times for 75 yards and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.
Robinson topped 100 scrimmage yards for a third consecutive week, but it was a bit disappointing that he failed to do more against a Bengals defense that came in allowing 181.7 yards per game on the ground. Only the Texans entered Week 4 allowing more rushing yards per game, so Robinson will benefit from another favorable matchup when his team travels to Houston in Week 5.
