Robinson registered 73 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding two receptions for 21 yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Robinson was the only Jaguar to garner a carry Sunday, and his workload is likely to remain ample going forward whether or not Chris Thompson (back) is available for the offense. In a performance that yielded no touchdowns and just two receptions, however, Robinson had one of his quieter outings of 2020. The undrafted rookie from Illinois State had entered Sunday's matchup with 22-plus carries and at least 99 rushing yards in three consecutive outings. He is expected to serve as the workhorse for a Week 12 matchup against the Browns' eighth-ranked rush defense.