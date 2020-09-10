With Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) on IR and set to miss at least a few weeks, Robinson appears poised to play a prominent role in the Jaguars' Week 1 game plan.

With Ozigbo sidelined, the Jaguars added Dare Ogunbowale to their active roster, but we'd be surprised if the newcomer saw a big workload Sunday against the Colts. With Ryquell Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list and out indefinitely, Robinson - who is listed atop the team's posted depth chart -- figures to head an early-season backfield committee that will also employ Chris Thompson is passing situations. Though weekly game flows may not always favor Robinson, the opportunity now in front of the undrafted rookie makes him worth picking up in fantasy leagues where he's still a free agent.