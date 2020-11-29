Robinson had 22 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Browns.

The rookie UDFA scored on a four-yard run in the final minutes to give the Jaguars a chance to tie the game 27-27, but the two-point conversion failed. Robinson continues to dominate the backfield work for Jacksonville, as Laviska Shenault's one carry for six yards was the only rush attempt from someone besides Robinson or quarterback Mike Glennon. The 22-year-old is up to 1,170 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games, and he should continue to see heavy volume down the stretch, regardless of the matchup.