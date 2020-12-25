Robinson, who was listed as missing practice again Friday, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite the running back's lack of practice reps this week as the team took a cautious approach, John Shipley of SI.com relays that Robinson has indicated that he wants to and expects to play this weekend. If, however, he ends up out or limited versus Chicago, Dare Ogunbowale would be next up for his team's Week 16 carries, with Devine Ozigbo also in the mix.