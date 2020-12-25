Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson received the questionable tag after the Jaguars listed him as a non-participant in each of their three practice reports for Week 16. Despite the running back's lack of on-field reps with the Jaguars opting to take a cautious approach while he manages the injury, John Shipley of SI.com relays that Robinson has indicated that he wants to and expects to play this weekend. If, however, Robinson ends up out or limited versus Chicago, Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo would be in line for expanded roles out of the backfield.