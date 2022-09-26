Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

The third-year running back likely would have posted even bigger numbers, but he ceded work to Travis Etienne late in a blowout win. A big chunk of Robinson's production came on a 50-yard TD scamper in the third quarter that broke the game open, marking the third straight game in which he's found the end zone. As long as he keeps impressing, he should remain atop the depth chart despite Etienne's first-round pedigree, and Robinson could see a heavy workload in Week 4 as the Jaguars try to keep Jalen Hurts and the explosive Eagles offense off the field.