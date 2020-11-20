Robinson (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Robinson has been limited in practice due to a shoulder injury this week, but it looks like he's on track to handle his usual full workload against the Steelers. The undrafted rookie has put together three straight games with at least 20 rushing attempts, but Pittsburgh's stout defensive front (106.8 average rushing yards allowed per game) will represent one of the tougher matchups he's had all season.