Robinson rushed the ball 12 times for 29 yards in Week 6 against the Lions. He added four receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson was limited in rushing volume due to game script but was the only Jaguars running back to record a carry. He was also able to remain involved in the passing game, hauling in a 14-yard touchdown reception in garbage time to pad his stat line. Robinson's work as a receiver has given him a strong floor throughout the season, as he has recorded at least four receptions in four consecutive games. On the other hand, he has gained just 77 yards on his last 25 carries across the last two contests. He'll look to get back on track as a ball carrier in Week 7 against the Chargers.