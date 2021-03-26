General manager Trent Baalke said Tuesday that he believes Robinson (ankle) could "even take a step forward from where he was a year ago," John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Baalke spoke of Carlos Hyde, whom the Jaguars recently signed to a two-year deal, in purely complementary terms and as someone who "can compete for roles." It's always possible that Jacksonville adds to the backfield in April's draft, but at things currently stand Robinson is still locked in as the team's featured back, while Hyde appears set for the backup gig. Hyde's presence could detract from Robinson's overall workload, but if the Jaguars' offense takes a step forward it's possible that the 22-year-old could indeed improve on his 2020 numbers. He rushed for 10,70 yards as an undrafted rookie, despite missing the last two games of the season due to an ankle issue.