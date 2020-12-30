Head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Robinson (ankle) won't be available for the Jaguars' Week 17 game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Though Robinson's ankle injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, the Jaguars won't take any chances with their top running back with little at stake for the organization in the season finale. As a result, Robinson will finish the season with 1,070 rushing yards, leaving him just shy of the NFL record for an undrafted rookie established by the Colts' Dominic Rhodes in 2001 (1,104). While Robinson was sidelined in the Week 16 loss to the Bears, Dare Ogunbowale stepped in as the Jaguars' primary back, playing 71 percent of the offensive snaps and finishing with 14 carries for 71 yards and three receptions for seven yards on five targets.