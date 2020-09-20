Robinson rushed 16 times for 102 yards and one touchdown and caught three of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Titans.

The 22-year-old had a similar workload to the season opener but found more success on the ground, notching the first 100-yard game and touchdown of his career. Robinson again dominated the touches out of the backfield as Chris Thompson was the only other running back to touch the ball (two carries and three receptions), though the veteran did catch a touchdown pass. The Dolphins have surrendered 328 rushing yards through their first two games of the season, so Robinson should be able to find running room in Week 3.