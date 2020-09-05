Robinson was informed Saturday that he's made Jacksonville's regular-season roster, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Robinson saw the path to a backfield gig open up earlier this week when the Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette. With Ryquell Armstead (illness) subsequently having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois State could even be facing some early-season opportunity. In the event that Armstead isn't able to gain full clearance before Sept. 13's season-opener against the Colts, Robinson could end up in the backfield mix behind Chris Thompson and Devine Ozigbo.