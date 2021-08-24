Robinson rushed five times for 13 yards in Monday night's 23-21 preseason loss to the Saints.
Robinson once again started at tailback, and although he wasn't particularly productive, neither were Carlos Hyde or Travis Etienne. In fact, Etienne was forced out with a foot injury, raising some uncertainty over his status at the moment. As things stand, Robinson appears to be in a decent position to be named Jacksonville's starter, but the Jags' backfield situation could be one to constantly monitor until the pecking order is established.
