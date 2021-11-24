Robinson (heel/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
This puts him a step ahead of last week, when he started off as a non-participant before progressing to limited practices Thursday and Friday. Robinson then took 63 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-10 loss to San Francisco, though he finished with only 14 touches and 38 yards in a game where the Niners thoroughly dominated possession. Robinson did punch in a one-yard touchdown in garbage time, giving him seven scores in his past appearances. He'll have a hard time maintaining the TD pace if Jacksonville's offense stays this bad down the stretch, but there's little doubt about Robinson being the centerpiece, and he seems to be making steady progress with the heel and knee injuries since sitting out Week 9.
