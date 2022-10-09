Robinson rushed 10 times for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to Houston.

Robinson was outperformed by Travis Etienne (13 touches for 114 yards) for the second week in a row, despite both backs getting a nearly even split in touches. This trend doesn't bode well for the veteran of the duo, as Robinson saw most of his fantasy production this season come from a three-game burst to open the year. The 2-3 Jaguars will face a tough defense on the road against the Colts next Sunday, making Robinson a touchdown-dependent flex play at best.