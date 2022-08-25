Robinson (Achilles) said Tuesday that his goal is to be ready for Week 1 against Washington, SI.com's John Shipley reports.

Coach Doug Pederson mentioned the same goal when he spoke about Robinson a week earlier, though the running back still hasn't been cleared for contact in practice. Travis Etienne figures to lead the Jacksonville backfield early in the year, but Robinson has a shot to be involved from the jump and could see more work as he acclimates. If he does end up missing games, 2022 fifth-round pick Snoop Conner appears on track for the third spot on the depth chart behind Etienne and Robinson.