Robinson rushed 12 times for 54 yards and secured his only target for one yard in the Jaguars' 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Robinson's carry total was a team-high figure, although backfield mate Travis Etienne was only two rush attempts behind him and outgained him by 32 yards. Robinson was at least more efficient Sunday against a tough defense after gaining just 56 yards on 18 carries over his last two games, and he'll aim to continue climbing in a Week 7 home battle versus the Giants.