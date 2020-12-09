Robinson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Terry McCormick of TItanInsider.com reports.
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone suggested prior to the team's first Week 14 practice that Robinson would be limited, but it wasn't until the release of the official injury report that a reason behind the rookie's restrictions became known. Despite the knee injury, Marrone said that Robinson will be "full go" for Sunday's game against Tennessee, suggesting that the running back may just have been getting some extra maintenance to begin the week.
