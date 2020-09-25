Robinson rushed 11 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all six targets for 83 yards in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday.

Even in a surprisingly lopsided loss, Robinson found a way to stand out yet again. Not only did the undrafted rookie free agent account for both of the Jaguars' scores, he also checked in tops on the team in receptions and receiving yardage. While game script prevented the Illinois State product from seeing the 16-carry workload he enjoyed in the first two games, he's now upped his reception total over that of the previous contest in two straight games. Given his robust usage and the Bengals' questionable run defense, Robinson's fantasy prospects project to be bright in a Week 4 road battle against Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4.