Robinson rushed 18 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while catching all six of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Robinson continued his stellar rookie campaign, exceeding 90 scrimmage yards for the 10th time in 12 games. He scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season from one yard out with 1:08 remaining, and the ensuing two-point conversion tied the score to send it to overtime. Robinson should remain the focal point of Jacksonville's offense in Week 14 against the Titans, whom he carved up for 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground back in Week 2.