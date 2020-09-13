Robinson carried the ball 16 times for 62 yards in the team's Week 1 contest against the Colts. He also added one reception for 28 yards.

Robinson was clearly atop the depth chart, as no other running back tallied a carry. While largely unspectacular, Robinson picked up chunk yardage early in the game. His efficiency waned as the contest moved on, though he managed to total 90 yards on 17 combined touches. With the Jacksonville depth chart still murky behind Robinson, he should in line for plenty of touches once again in Week 2 against the Titans.