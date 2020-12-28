Coach Doug Marrone said Robinson (ankle) will have his swelling evaluated Wednesday to determine whether he can practice this week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson hasn't practiced in any capacity since injuring his ankle Week 15, and Marrone hinted that his chances of suiting up Week 17 may be slim unless Wednesday's re-examination goes well. Dare Ogunbowale would stand to lead Jacksonville's backfield against Indianapolis on Sunday if Robinson can't go, with Devine Ozigbo operating in the No. 2 role.