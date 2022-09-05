Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Robinson (Achilles) will take the field during Sunday's regular-season opener against the Commanders, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Robinson has managed an impressive recovery from a left Achilles tear sustained late last December. That said, exactly how involved Robinson will be versus Washington remains uncertain, as the Jaguars also have 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne back to full health after having missed his rookie year due to a Lisfranc injury. It's well within the realm of possibility that Jacksonville takes a cautious approach to Robinson's return and has his involvement ramp up as the season progresses. Fantasy managers may prefer to monitor Robinson's workload Week 1 before relying on him in starting lineups.