Robinson (Achilles) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Robinson is in the process of recovering from a torn left Achilles' tendon, so it's no surprise that he'll sit this one out as the team continues to manage his training-camp workload. At this stage it's unclear if he'll see any reps in either of Jacksonville's next two preseason contests, but once Robinson returns to 100 percent, he'll look to regain a key role in a Jaguars backfield that he led last season while Travis Etienne was sidelined with a foot injury.
