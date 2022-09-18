Robinson and Travis Etienne are expected to split the snaps and touches out of the backfield in Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Game flow will likely dictate the extent to which both Robinson and Etienne are used, but the Jaguars seem content to have a roughly even timeshare in place for the second week in a row. Both backs logged 31 offensive snaps a piece in last week's loss to the Commanders, but Robinson (11 carries and one reception for 69 total yards and two touchdowns) handily outproduced Etienne (four carries and two receptions for 65 yards) from a fantasy perspective.