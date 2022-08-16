Robinson (Achilles) took some reps, including running routes, during 7-on-7 drills at Monday's practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Robinson sustained a partial tear of his left Achilles back on Dec. 26, but he made enough progress in his recovery that he avoided the PUP list entirely at the start of training camp. Since then, he's been ramping up his workload slowly but surely, getting occasional reps with the first-team offense, but he wasn't available for either of the Jaguars' first two preseason games. The third-year running back has two more chances to make an appearance during exhibition season (this Saturday against the Steelers and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Atlanta). Ultimately, though, the team likely will exercise the utmost caution until Robinson proves he's 100 percent. In the meantime, Travis Etienne will continue to operate as Jacksonville's top running back.
