Hasty caught both his targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Eagles.

Hasty played only three offensive snaps Sunday but was targeted on two of those plays, and he delivered gains of 15 and seven yards. The receptions marked the 26-year-old's first two touches of the season, though he also garnered a target Week 3. Hasty remains a distant third on the depth chart behind James Robinson and Travis Etienne.