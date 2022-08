The Jaguars claimed Hasty off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hasty served as a third-down back for San Francisco a year ago, catching 23 passes for 157 yards, but didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster in 2022. However, he quickly found a new home in Jacksonville and will compete for a backup role with Snoop Conner behind Travis Etienne and James Robinson.