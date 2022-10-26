With James Robinson having been traded to the Jets, Hasty and Snoop Conner are now in line to work behind top back Travis Etienne, Demetrius Harvey Florida Times-Union reports.

Through seven contests thus far, Hasty has recorded five carries for 69 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown against the Colts in Week 6 while Conner (a 2022 fifth-rounder) has yet to be active this season. Though Etienne is clearly in line to lead the Jaguars' backfield in the coming coming weeks, coach Doug Pederson did note that Hasty "probably will increase his load just a little bit" now that Robinson is no longer in the mix. With that in mind, while Hasty isn't yet on the fantasy lineup radar, the 26-year-old now possesses some utility as Etienne insurance.