Hasty carried the ball four times for eight yards in Saturday's 25-7 preseason win over the Lions. He added one reception on two targets for four yards.

Hasty took the field for game action for the first time in 2023, and he was the second back to check in following Tank Bigsby. He found running room hard to come by, though his usage was the more important takeaway as he looks to be third in line for touches -- also behind Travis Etienne. Hasty has tallied 43 combined receptions across the last two seasons, and he may be limited primarily to passing downs in the upcoming campaign.