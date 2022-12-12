Hasty rushed four times for 13 yards during Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.
Hasty once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback and played 25 percent of the offensive snaps. The 26-year-old is secure in his role as workhorse Travis Etienne's top backup after Darrell Henderson was waived Friday.
