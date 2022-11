Hasty had three carries for six yards and caught his lone target for five yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

The 26-year-old played only 13 of 69 offensive snaps and Travis Etienne continues to operate as Jacksonville's workhorse. Fellow tailback Snoop Conner played only one snap, so it appears Hasty's spot as the Jags' No. 2 running back is secure.