Hasty carried three times for 10 yards and caught one of three targets for 11 yards during Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets.
Hasty played 25 percent of the offensive snaps as continues to operate as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback. Snoop Conner also received two carries Thursday, though he played only six offensive snaps.
