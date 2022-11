Hasty had one carry for four yards and caught one of two targets for minus-one yard during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

The 26-year-old played only 14 of 64 offensive snaps as Travis Etienne continues to dominate the backfield work for Jacksonville. Hasty has eight carries for 23 yards and five receptions for one yard since in three games since he took over as the Jaguars' No. 2 tailback after James Robinson was traded to the Jets.