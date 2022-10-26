Hasty is expected to be the next running back up for work behind Travis Etienne after James Robinson was traded to the Jets on Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Through seven contests this season, Hasty has recorded five carries for 69 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown against the Colts in Week 6. Though he hasn't gotten many opportunities behind Etienne and Robinson, Hasty at least appears to be ahead of Snoop Conner, a rookie fifth-round pick who hasn't been active for a game this season. Even though a good chunk of Robinson's snaps and touches will likely be absorbed by Etienne in the coming weeks, head coach Doug Pederson noted that Hasty "probably will increase his load just a little bit" now that Robinson is no longer in the mix.