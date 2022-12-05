Hasty played three offensive snaps during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions.
The 26-year-old had 17 touches for 95 yards and a touchdown after Travis Etienne exited with a foot injury last week, but Etienne returned Sunday and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps. Hasty barely saw the field, while rookie Snoop Conner played a few snaps and had one carry. Hasty should remain the top backup for now, but Darrell Henderson could also soon be a factor after being claimed off waivers in late November.
