site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-jamycal-hasty-posts-61-yard-td | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Posts 61-yard TD
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hasty rushed three times for 57 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Colts.
Hasty did all of his damage on a 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His touches will remain limited as long as James Robinson and Travis Etienne are healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read