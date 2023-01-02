Hasty rushed 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown and caught all six of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 31-3 win at Houston.

The 26-year-old reached the end zone on a five-yard run in the first quarter, but he otherwise saw most of his action during the second half with Jacksonville holding a massive lead. Starter Travis Etienne saw only 12 touches in the blowout but produced 140 yards from scrimmage, illustrating why he remains the Jags' clear-cut No. 1 running back with Hasty in the backup role.